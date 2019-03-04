Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Leganes defeats Levante 1-0 in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Oscar Rodriguez scored a 13th-minute winner as Leganes defeated Levante 1-0 in the Spanish league on Monday.

Rodriguez scored from inside the box after a quick counterattack that caught the Levante defense out of position. Goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez had a chance to clear the ball with his chest outside the area, but a Leganes player was able to keep the play alive until Rodriquez found the net.

The home victory moved Leganes to 11th place in the standings, while Levante dropped to 15th, staying seven points above the relegation zone.

At the top, Barcelona has a seven-point lead over Atletico Madrid.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

