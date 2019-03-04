Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

June kickoff for qualifiers to 2022 WCup of 32 or 48 teams

ZURICH (AP) — Qualifying games for the 2022 World Cup will begin in Asia in June.

FIFA says its committee for organizing competitions confirms the Asian Football Confederation will kick off the global program. Details from other continents “will follow in due course.”

This gives FIFA until early June to decide on organizing a 32-team World Cup hosted by Qatar, or a 48-team event spreading games around the Middle East.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has persistently pushed for an expanded World Cup.

However, Qatar seems unlikely to agree on giving up some hosting rights.

FIFA’s ruling council meets next week in Miami, and again in Paris days before the June 5 congress of 211 member federations.

FIFA members could favor giving themselves 16 more qualifying slots regardless of diplomatic tensions caused by an ongoing boycott of Qatar by regional rivals.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
San Antonio and Denver meet for conference battle

San Antonio and Denver meet for conference battle

1:12 am
Ducks snap 5-game skid with 2-1 win over Avalanche

Ducks snap 5-game skid with 2-1 win over Avalanche

4:58 pm
Onyenwere scores 18, No. 25 UCLA women rout Colorado 84-50

Onyenwere scores 18, No. 25 UCLA women rout Colorado 84-50

3:46 pm
San Antonio and Denver meet for conference battle
Sports

San Antonio and Denver meet for conference battle

Ducks snap 5-game skid with 2-1 win over Avalanche
Sports

Ducks snap 5-game skid with 2-1 win over Avalanche

Onyenwere scores 18, No. 25 UCLA women rout Colorado 84-50
Sports

Onyenwere scores 18, No. 25 UCLA women rout Colorado 84-50

Scroll to top
Skip to content