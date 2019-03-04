IUPUI meets Wright State in Horizon tourney

No. 8 seed IUPUI (16-15, 8-10) vs. No. 1 seed Wright State (19-12, 13-5)

Horizon Conference Tourney First Round, Ervin J. Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI is set to meet Wright State in the opening round of the Horizon tournament. Wright State won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last went at it on Feb. 3, when the Raiders shot 47.2 percent from the field while holding IUPUI to just 40.9 percent en route to the five-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Wright State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Bill Wampler, Cole Gentry, Mark Hughes and Parker Ernsthausen have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 48 percent of all Raiders points over the last five games.

JUMPING FOR JUSTICE: Camron Justice has connected on 35.5 percent of the 242 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 12 for 27 over the last three games. He’s also converted 84.9 percent of his free throws this season.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Wright State is 8-0 when holding opponents to 42 percent or worse from the field, and 11-12 when opponents shoot better than that. IUPUI is 9-0 when allowing 40.5 percent or less and 7-15 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

PERFECT WHEN: The Raiders are 8-0 when holding opponents to 42 percent or worse from the field, and 11-12 when opponents shoot better than that. The Jaguars are 9-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.5 percent or worse, and 7-15 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: IUPUI has attempted the second-most free throws among all Horizon teams. The Jaguars have averaged 21.7 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com