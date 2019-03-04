Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Injured Samuelson sits out No. 2 UConn’s finale at USF

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Two-time All-American Katie Lou Samuelson will not play in second-ranked UConn’s regular-season finale against South Florida because of a back injury.

The Huskies announced via their official Twitter account that the 6-foot-3 senior would not be available for Monday night’s game in Tampa, Florida.

Samuelson sat out most of Saturday’s 83-61 home victory over Houston after being hurt in a first-half collision while diving for a loose ball.

Samuelson is UConn’s second-leading scorer, averaging 18.9 points per game.

The Huskies (27-2, 15-0) have clinched the American Athletic Conference regular-season championship and will be the No. 1 seed in the league’s postseason tournament for the sixth straight year.

Associated Press

Associated Press

