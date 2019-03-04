Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Hoop dreams: Mother of Miami player to finally see son play

MIAMI (AP) — The mother of Miami Hurricanes center Ebuka Izundu is visiting from Nigeria and will get to see him play in a basketball game for the first time.

Ifeoma Izundu will attend Miami’s game against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, the college home finale for her son. The 6-foot-10 senior says he’ll try to get her a seat behind the bench.

Izundu started playing basketball in 2011 and moved to the U.S. in 2013. He played in high school in Charlotte, North Carolina.

This season he’s averaging 10.9 points and 8.6 rebounds.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

