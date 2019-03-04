Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Frey scores 32 to lift Montana St. past S. Utah 90-83

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Harald Frey had a career-high 32 points as Montana State topped Southern Utah 90-83 on Monday night.

Frey made 11 of 12 from the free throw line. He added seven rebounds and six assists.

Cameron Oluyitan scored a career-high 22 points for the Thunderbirds (14-14, 9-10 Big Sky Conference). Jacob Calloway added 17 points and 14 rebounds. Dre Marin had 13 points.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Thunderbirds for the season. Montana State defeated Southern Utah 92-62 on Dec. 29. Montana State (14-14, 11-7) plays Sacramento State on the road on Thursday. Southern Utah finishes out the regular season against Northern Colorado at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win

Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win

9:21 pm
Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident

Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident

6:41 pm
No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

1:45 pm
Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win
Sports

Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win

Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident
Sports

Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident

No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force
Sports

No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

Scroll to top
Skip to content