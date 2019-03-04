Dodgers say Kershaw may be unavailable to start season

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers could be without Clayton Kershaw for the start of the season as the staff ace begins to rebuild from shoulder soreness that caused him to shut down his spring training last week.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said “that’s fair” when asked Monday whether his opening day starter would be unavailable in just over three weeks. The Dodgers open against Arizona on March 28.

Kershaw experienced the soreness early last week, causing him to take most of the week off. He took some anti-inflammatories for his left shoulder began to throw again over the weekend, and he threw again on Monday as he continues to build back up.

Roberts said he’d rather Kershaw be 100 percent than rushing back for opening day.

