Brown, St. Joe’s host Rhode Island

Rhode Island (14-14, 7-9) vs. Saint Joseph’s (13-16, 6-10)

Michael J. Hagan ’85 Arena, Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior forwards will be on display as Cyril Langevine and Rhode Island will face Charlie Brown and Saint Joseph’s. Langevine has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15 over his last five games. Brown is averaging 14.2 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Brown has averaged 19.2 points and 5.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Hawks. Lamarr Kimble is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 16.2 points per game. On the opposite bench, this game represents a Philadelphia homecoming for sophomore Fatts Russell, who’s averaged 13.1 points this year. Juniors Langevine and Jeff Dowtin have helped Russell with leadership duties, as Langevine has averaged 14.5 points and 10.1 rebounds while Dowtin’s put up 15 points per game.

BRILLIANT BROWN: Brown has connected on 37 percent of the 162 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 27 over the last five games. He’s also converted 84.2 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Rhode Island is 0-9 when its offense scores 63 points or fewer. Saint Joseph’s is a perfect 9-0 when it holds opponents to 64 or fewer points.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Saint Joseph’s is a perfect 9-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Hawks are 4-16 when opponents score more than 64 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Joseph’s has committed a turnover on just 13.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Division I teams. The Hawks have turned the ball over only 9.3 times per game this season.

