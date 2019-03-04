BG looks to sweep Akron

Bowling Green (20-9, 12-4) vs. Akron (15-14, 7-9)

James A. Rhodes Arena, Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green goes for the season sweep over Akron after winning the previous matchup in Bowling Green. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 19, when the Falcons shot 40.9 percent from the field while holding Akron’s shooters to just 37.1 percent en route to a 73-69 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Justin Turner is averaging 18.7 points to lead the charge for the Falcons. Demajeo Wiggins is also a big contributor, producing 12.9 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. The Zips have been led by Jimond Ivey, who is averaging 12 points and 6.3 rebounds.

TERRIFIC TURNER: Turner has connected on 38.8 percent of the 139 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 27 over the last five games. He’s also made 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Falcons are 0-7 when they score 71 points or fewer and 20-2 when they exceed 71 points. The Zips are 0-9 when allowing 72 or more points and 15-5 when holding opponents below 72.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Zips have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Falcons. Akron has 38 assists on 64 field goals (59.4 percent) over its past three matchups while Bowling Green has assists on 33 of 81 field goals (40.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bowling Green has attempted the second-most free throws among all MAC teams. The Falcons have averaged 22.3 free throws per game and 24.6 per game over their last five games.

