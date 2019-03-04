Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Baylor remains unanimous No. 1 in AP women’s hoops poll

NEW YORK (AP) — Baylor remained the unanimous No. 1 choice in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll.

The Lady Bears, who have been atop the rankings for six weeks, received all 28 first-place votes from a national media panel Monday. The Lady Bears have the longest winning streak in the country, 19 games, and close out the regular season Monday night at West Virginia.

UConn, Louisville, Notre Dame and Mississippi State follow Baylor. All four teams are done with the regular season and start their conference tournaments later this week. Oregon, Stanford and Maryland remained Nos. 6, 7 and 8 as the first eight teams in the poll are unchanged.

North Carolina State moved up a spot to ninth and Iowa two spots to 10th.

