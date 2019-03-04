Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Another Austrian cyclist admits blood doping as case widens

VIENNA (AP) — Professional cycling team Groupama-FDJ says Austrian rider Georg Preidler has admitted to blood doping related to a case which began with the arrests of five skiers.

The team says Preidler offered “his immediate and spontaneous resignation, justified by his inexcusable involvement” in the doping case. He had allegedly undergone “blood collection” procedures twice last year.

Authorities in Austria previously said Sunday that another rider had admitted to doping and was suspected of sports fraud in connection with the case. That rider wasn’t named under Austrian privacy laws.

Preidler has raced in eight Grand Tours, including twice at the Tour de France, and took part in the Giro d’Italia and Spanish Vuelta last season.

