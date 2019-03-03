Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Wake AD Ron Wellman retiring, John Currie to replace him

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest athletic director Ron Wellman is retiring and the school has chosen former Tennessee AD John Currie to replace him.

President Nathan Hatch announced the moves Sunday, saying Wellman will retire May 1.

Wellman, the longest-tenured AD in Division I, has led Wake Forest’s athletic department since 1992. The school has won five national championships under his watch, including men’s tennis in 2018.

Currie is a Wake Forest alumnus who was Kansas State’s AD from 2009-17. He spent much of 2017 at Tennessee before he was suspended in the midst of the search to replace football coach Butch Jones.

