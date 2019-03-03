Update on the latest sports

NHL-SCHEDULE

Predators host Wild after swapping forwards

UNDATED (AP) — The Nashville Predators visit the Minnesota Wild on Sunday, six days after the teams swapped forwards, sending Mikael Granlund to the Predators and Kevin Fiala to the Wild.

In Sunday’s other games, the Washington Capitals are facing the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, Philadelphia is playing the Islanders at Nassau Coliseum, Vancouver visits Vegas, Colorado is at Anaheim, Ottawa visits Florida, Winnipeg goes to Columbus, Minnesota hosts Nashville and Chicago is at San Jose.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Celtics host Rockets…OKC tries to snap a 4-game losing streak

UNDATED (AP) — The Celtics’ victory over the Wizards on Friday snapped a four-game losing streak and gave them their first win since the All-Star break. Now Boston hosts James Harden and the Houston Rockets, who have won four straight and are inching back up the Western Conference standings.

The Thunder, likely playing without All-Star forward Paul George for the third straight game, try to snap a four-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies.

The other Sunday games are Portland at Charlotte, Atlanta at Chicago, New York at the L.A. Clippers, Orlando at Cleveland, Toronto at Detroit and Minnesota at Washington.

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

UNDATED (AP) — No. 9 Michigan visits No. 17 Maryland, which is coming off a lopsided defeat at Penn State but remains unbeaten at home in the Big Ten.

It’s one of three Top 25 men’s basketball games on Sunday’s schedule. The others are No. 10 Marquette vs. Creighton and No. 25 Washington at Stanford.

WAKE FOREST-CURRIE

Wake AD Ron Wellman retiring, John Currie to replace him

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest athletic director Ron Wellman is retiring and the school has chosen former Tennessee AD John Currie to replace him.

President Nathan Hatch announced the moves Sunday, saying Wellman will retire May 1.

Wellman, the longest-tenured AD in Division I, has led Wake Forest’s athletic department since 1992. The school has won five national championships under his watch, including men’s tennis in 2018.

Currie is a Wake Forest alumnus who was Kansas State’s AD from 2009-17. He spent much of 2017 at Tennessee before he was suspended in the midst of the search to replace football coach Butch Jones.

NASCAR-LAS VEGAS

Kyle Busch going for weekend sweep in NASCAR race at Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kyle Busch is going for a three-race weekend sweep when he takes to his hometown track in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Busch won the Trucks race on Friday and the Xfinity Series race on Saturday, giving him 197 career victories in all three series. He has won only one Cup race in Vegas, but he is among the favorites in NASCAR’s third race of the new season.

Defending race champion Kevin Harvick is on the pole when NASCAR debuts the entirety of its new rules package designed to foster tighter racing and more passing.

Drivers expect to be in big packs of racers with plenty of lead changes due to the reduced speeds and increased downforce.

LPGA SINGAPORE

Park wins 6th LPGA title with final-round 64 in Singapore

SINGAPORE (AP) — Sung Hyun Park made sure there were no anxious moments as she closed in on her sixth LPGA Tour victory on Sunday at the HSBC Women’s World Championship.

Four strokes behind No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn (ahr-EE’-uh juh-TAN’-uh-garn) at the start of the final round, the world No. 2 birdied five of her first seven holes and added four more birdies on the back nine for an 8-under 64 and a two-stroke victory.

Over the first three rounds, Park was 3-over on the back nine. Park had a four-round total of 15-under 273.

No. 3-ranked Minjee Lee, who led for part of the front nine Sunday, was second after a 69. Amy Olson, who led after Friday’s second round, shot 70 and the American finished in a tie for fifth, five strokes behind.

AUSTRIA-DOPING

Cyclist admits blood doping amid investigations into network

VIENNA (AP) — The blood doping case which started with police raids at the Nordic skiing world championships four days ago spread to cycling on Sunday.

In Austria, authorities confirmed local media reports that an Austrian professional cyclist admitted to doping after being arrested on Friday following investigations into an alleged blood doping network.

Innsbruck state prosecutors say “a Tyrolean cyclist” was suspected of sports fraud in connection with the case involving “a German doctor and his accomplices.” The cyclist wasn’t identified in accordance with Austrian privacy laws.