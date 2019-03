T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Vols thump Wildcats

UNDATED (AP) — Tennessee ended its team-record 19-game winning streak and fell from the top of the AP men’s basketball poll with a 17-point loss at Kentucky two weeks ago. The Volunteers got their revenge on Saturday as Jordan Bone poured in a career-high 27 points to lead his seventh-ranked team to a 71-52 rout of the No. 4 Wildcats.

Kentucky missed 12 straight shots during a 9 ½-minute span, allowing the Vols to put together a 17-4 run that helped them build a 37-24 halftime lead.

Grant Williams added 24 points for Tennessee, which earned its 25th straight home win and improved to 4-0 versus Kentucky at Knoxville under coach Rick Barnes.

PJ Washington scored 13 points but was the lone Kentucky player in double figures as the Wildcats lost for just the second time in 16 games.

The big stunner occurred in Indiana as the unranked Hoosiers knocked off sixth-ranked Michigan State, 63-62. Justin Smith scored a career-high 24 points and Devonte Green added 13 as Indiana earned its second straight win against a ranked opponent.

Cassius Winston led the Spartans with 20 points and 11 assists, but he committed a turnover and missed a jumper as the Spartans pushed for the go-ahead basket in the final stretch.

Another shocker was authored by Central Florida as Collin Smith scored 21 points to help Central Florida beat No. 8 Houston, 69-64. The Knights outscored the Cougars 41-31 in the second half to end Houston’s 33-game home winning streak and snap a seven-game losing skid against ranked opponents.

In other Top 25 men’s action Saturday:

— Josh Perkins scored 19 points and top-ranked Gonzaga extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 20 games by beating Saint Mary’s, 69-55. Brandon Clarke scored six points during a 17-0 run in the second half that allowed the Bulldogs to move to 16-0 in the West Coast Conference.

— No. 2 Virginia cruised to a 73-49 win over Pittsburgh behind Kyle Guy’s 17 points. Ty Jerome added 13 points and De’Andre Hunter had 12 as the Cavaliers improved to 26-2 overall and 14-2 in the ACC.

— Third-ranked Duke clobbered Miami, 85-57 as RJ Barrett contributed 19 points and 10 rebounds. Fellow freshman Cameron Reddish added 19 points for the Blue Devils, who played their third straight game without Zion Williamson because of a sprained knee.

— Coby White nailed six 3-pointers and dropped in 28 points as fifth-ranked North Carolina eked out an 81-79 win over Clemson to stay tied with Virginia for the ACC lead. The Tar Heels trailed 54-48 before rallying while coach Roy Williams missed the second half due to vertigo.

— Jarett Culver and Davide Moretti each had 15 points and No. 11 Texas Tech put together a 24-5 run in the first half of its seventh straight win, 81-66 against TCU. Tariq Owens had 12 points and 13 rebounds as the Red Raiders kept its share of the Big 12 lead at 12-4.

— Sam Merrill scored 29 points and Utah State took over the Mountain West Conference lead by beating 12th-ranked Nevada, 81-76. Diogo Brito added 15 points and eight rebounds to help the Aggies earn their sixth straight win and move a half-game ahead of the Wolf Pack.

—Skylar Mays scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half and Javonte Smart finished with 19 to lead No. 13 LSU to a 74-69 victory over Alabama. Naz Reid had his second straight double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds to help the Tigers stay in a first-place tie with Tennessee in the SEC.

— Carsen Edwards furnished 19 of his 25 points by halftime and shot 9-for-16 overall as 14th-ranked Purdue crushed Ohio State, 86-51 to take sole possession of first place in the Big Ten at 15-3. Matt Haarms had 12 points and Aaron Wheeler added 10 for the Boilermakers.

— No. 15 Kansas escaped with a 72-67 victory against Oklahoma State as Dedric Lawson scored 20 points and matched a season high with 15 rebounds. Quentin Grimes added 17 points in the Jayhawks’ fifth win in six games.

— Dean Wade had 20 points to lead 16th-rated Kansas State over Baylor, 66-60. Kamau Stokes had 16 points and Xavier Sneed scored 14 as the Wildcats stayed in a first-place tie with Texas Tech atop the Big 12 at 12-4.

— Reserve Mfiondu Kabengele (kab-ehn-GAY’-lee) scored 16 points and Trent Forrest added 11 of his 13 in the second half to send No. 18 Florida State past North Carolina State 78-73. The Seminoles have won 11 ACC games for the second time in three seasons.

— Backup Brevin Pritzl scored 17 points on 5-for-5 shooting in helping No. 19 Wisconsin beat Penn State, 61-57. The Badgers pulled out the victory by holding the Nittany Lions to five points and no field goals over the last eight minutes.

— Ron Harper Jr. scored a season-high 27 points and Rutgers rolled past No. 22 Iowa 86-72 in the Hawkeyes’ home finale.

— No. 24 Wofford has a 17-game winning streak heading into the Southern Conference tournament after Fletcher Magee made eight 3-pointers on his way to a season-high 36 points in an 85-64 rout of Samford.

— Jarron Cumberland overcame a sluggish first half to score 26 points in guiding No. 23 Cincinnati to a 71-69 victory over Memphis

NBA-SCHEDULE

Curry carries Warriors past Sixers; Nuggets fall

UNDATED (AP) — The Golden State Warriors have expanded their lead in the NBA’s Western Conference to 1 ½ games over the Denver Nuggets.

Stephen Curry shook off foul trouble to score 28 points in the Warriors’ 120-117 victory at Philadelphia. Curry nailed a 3-pointer to put Golden State ahead 111-109. The 76ers eventually tied it before Curry scored the next six points over the final 2:35.

Kevin Durant scored 34 points and DeMarcus Cousins had 25 for the Warriors.

Golden State was able to stretch its conference lead when the Nuggets coughed up a 19-point, first-half lead in a 120-112 loss to the Pelicans. Jrue Holiday scored 29 points and Julius Randle had 28 as New Orleans won while star Anthony Davis was given the night off.

Nikola Jokic (NEE’-koh-lah YOH’-kihch) and Jamal Murray each had 20 points for the Nuggets, who have dropped back to back home games for the first time since early November.

Checking out Saturday’s other NBA action:

— Donovan Mitchell pumped in a career-high 46 points and the Jazz turned a 17-point, fourth-quarter deficit into a 115-111 win over the Bucks. Mitchell scored 17 in the final 8:10 of the game, including a 28-foot jumper that put Utah up 111-105 with 43.7 seconds to play.

— LaMarcus Aldridge had 27 points and 10 rebounds to send the Spurs past the Thunder, 116-102. Rudy Gay added 22 points and DeMar DeRozan had 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds as San Antonio sent Oklahoma City to its fourth consecutive loss.

— Luke Kennard scored 26 points and Reggie Jackson had 24 as the Pistons blasted the Cavaliers, 129-93. Andre Drummond delivered 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Pistons, who carried a 71-38 lead into intermission before pulling into a sixth-place tie with Brooklyn in the East.

— Kelly Olynyk (oh-LEH’-nihk) scored 25 points and Derrick Jones Jr. added 18 off the bench in the Heat’s wire-to-wire win over the Nets, 117-88. Rodney McGruder scored 17 as Miami dealt the sputtering Nets their 10th loss in 15 games while staying a half-game out of an Eastern Conference playoff slot.

— The Magic continued their playoff push as Nikola Vucevic (VOO’-cheh-vihch) scored 27 points and Terrence Ross added 23 as Orlando topped the Pacers, 117-112. Evan Fournier finished with 19 points, eight assists and five rebounds for the Magic, who shot 51 percent from the field and won for the 10th time in 13 games to stay ahead of Miami in the playoff race.

— Deandre Ayton had 26 points for the Suns and teammate Devin Booker in a 118-109 win over the Lakers. LeBron James finished with 27 points, 16 assists and nine rebounds for Los Angeles, which is 4 ½ games out of a playoff berth.

— Memphis rolled to a 111-91 rout of the Mavericks as Jonas Valanciunas (YOH’-nuhs val-an-CHOO’-nahs) contributed 20 points and 10 rebounds. Avery Bradley and rookie Jevon Carter each scored 15 points in the Grizzlies’ most lopsided victory and the worst loss for Dallas this season.

NHL SCHEDULE

Pens thump Habs

UNDATED (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have caught up to the Montreal Canadiens for NHL’s last two Eastern Conference playoff berths with the two clubs now sitting two points ahead of ninth-place Columbus.

Jake Guentzel (GEHNT’-sul) scored twice and had two assists as the Penguins whipped the Canadiens, 5-1 in Montreal. Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists to back Matt Murray, who stopped 36 shots to help the Pens bounce back from Friday’s loss to Buffalo.

Habs netminder Carey Price surrendered four goals on 24 shots and remained one victory away from tying Jacques Plante’s franchise record with 314.

The Penguins and Canadiens each have 77 points, but Pittsburgh has a game in hand.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

— League scoring leader Nikita Kucherov (KOO’-cheh-rahv) had a goal and an assist in the Lightning’s 50th victory of the season, 5-1 against the Senators. Kuchervov is the first player since Vancouver’s Henrik Sedin (she-DEEN’) in 2010-11 to record at least 75 assists in a season.

— Calgary’s seven-game winning streak is over after third-period goals by Matt Read, Ryan Suter (SOO’-tur) and Ryan Donato pushed the Wild past the Flames, 4-2. Eric Staal also tallied and Devan Dubnyk (DOOB’-nihk) stopped 35 shots as Minnesota moved into a ninth-place tie with Colorado in the West, a point behind Arizona.

— The Coyotes have their first six-game winning streak in seven years after Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Vinnie Hinostroza (hih-nah-STROH’-zah) each had a goal and assist in a 3-1 verdict over the Red Wings. Josh Archibald added his 10th goal of the season and Darcy Kuemper (KEHM’-pur) stopped 22 shots for his seventh straight win.

— Tuukka (TOO’-kah) Rask notched his third shutout of the season with a 20-save effort in Boston’s 1-0 win over the Devils. Brad Marchand scored a power-play goal 2:37 after the opening faceoff to give the Bruins a 16-game point streak at 14-0-2.

— John Tavares and Mitch Marner each had a goal and two assists as the Maple Leafs posted a 5-2 win over the Sabres. Frederik Andersen stopped 35 shots and blanked Buffalo after Jason Pominville and Conor Sheary beat him 94 seconds apart to put the Sabres ahead, 2-1 early in the contest.

— The Hurricanes won their fifth in a row as Sebastian Aho (AH’-hoh) scored 1:46 into overtime to complete a 4-3 decision over the Panthers. Brett Pesce (PEH’-shee) tied it 3-all when he backhanded a loose puck from in front into the net 8 ½ minutes into the third period.

— Jamie Benn registered his fifth career hat trick to support Ben Bishop’s 29-save performance in the Stars’ 4-1 win at St. Louis. John Klingberg had a goal and an assist as Dallas ended the Blues’ seven-game home winning streak and pulled within three points of St. Louis for third place in the Central Division.

— Leon Draisaitl (DRY’-sy-tul) had a goal and two assists to back Mikko Koskinen (KAHS’-kih-nehn) in the Oilers’ 4-0 downing of the Blue Jackets. Koskinen turned back 30 shots for his fourth career shutout, all coming this season.

— The Blackhawks erased a 3-0 deficit before Adrian Kempe (KEHM’-pay) scored 8:08 into the second period to propel the Kings to a 6-3 victory against Chicago. Dustin Brown provided the first and last goals for Los Angeles.

NHL-DUCKS-SILFVERBERG

Silfverberg gets extension

UNDATED (AP) — Jakob Silfverberg has signed a $26.5 million, five-year extension with the Anaheim Ducks, forgoing the chance to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Silfverberg leads the Ducks with 16 goals and has 24 points in 56 games. The 28-year-old left wing has 99 goals and 115 assists over six seasons with Anaheim.

In other NHL news:

— Jets forward Adam Lowry was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL for high-sticking Predators forward Filip Forsberg. Lowry was assessed a minor penalty for high-sticking in the third period of the Jets’ 5-3 home victory Friday night.

PGA-HONDA CLASSIC

Singh turns back clock at Honda Classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Sunday’s final pairing at the PGA’s Honda Classic will include Vijay Singh (VEE’-jay sihng).

The 56-year-old Singh fired a 5-under 65 to pull within one shot of Wyndham Clark through three rounds. Singh will try to become the oldest winner in PGA Tour history, breaking the mark set when a 52-year-old Sam Snead captured the 1965 Greater Greensboro Open.

Clark shot his second consecutive 67 to reach 7 under.

Keith Mitchell and Kyeong-Hoon Lee are tied with Singh at minus-6, one ahead of Rickie Fowler.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

O’Meara leads; Smoltz well off pace

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Mark O’Meara shot a 3-under 70 to take the second-round lead in the Cologuard Classic.

Kirk Triplett, Scott McCarron and Willie Wood are a stroke behind O’Meara at Tucson.

Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz closed with a double bogey to drop 11 strokes back in his PGA Tour Champions debut. Smoltz was tied for 56th at 1 over after rounds of 73 and 74.

NFL-NEWS

Ex Ravens RB faces drug, gun charges

UNDATED (AP) — Former Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins is out on bond after being charged with drug and gun violations.

Collins was cut by the Ravens following his arrest after a single-car crash early Friday morning near Baltimore’s training complex in Owings Mills, Maryland.

The 24-year-old Collins led Baltimore with 973 yards rushing in 2017 and scored eight touchdowns in 2018 before a foot injury ended his season in late November.

In other NFL news:

— The Raiders have signed offensive lineman Denzelle Good to a one-year extension. Good played four games for the Raiders, starting the final three at right guard in place of the injured Gabe Jackson.

— Former Baylor football player Shawn Oakman says he wants to try to enter the NFL after being acquitted of sexual assault. The defensive end was Baylor’s career leader in sacks and was pursuing a professional career when he was arrested two weeks before the 2016 NFL draft, accused of raping another student. A jury in Waco found the 26-year-old Oakman not guilty on Thursday.

TENNIS-FEDERER

Federer joins Connors in century club

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Roger Federer has become the second male tennis player to win 100 tour-level tournament titles in the professional era. The 20-time Grand Slam champion joined Jimmy Connors in the Century Club with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Dubai Championships final.

The 37-year-old Federer continued his record of winning at least one title every season since his first in 2001 in Milan at age 19.

WORLD CUP-SHIFFRIN’S OVERALL

Shiffrin clinches 3rd straight World Cup overall title

UNDATED (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin clinched the World Cup overall title for the third straight year when snowstorms prevented the women’s super-G race in Sochi (SOH’-chee) from going ahead on Saturday.

The 23-year-old American skier opted not to race this weekend and is training in Italy. Schiffrin has a 719-point lead over second-place Petra Vlhova with a maximum of 700 points now remaining this season.