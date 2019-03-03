Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Torino moves into contention for Europa League places

ROME (AP) — Torino moved into contention for the Europa League places with a 3-0 win over last-placed Chievo Verona on Sunday.

All three goals came late: a 76th-minute strike from Andrea Belotti followed by stoppage-time efforts from Tomas Rincon and Simone Zaza.

Torino stretched its unbeaten run to six matches and is seventh, which could hold a Europa League qualifying berth.

Chievo has won only once in the league this season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Maluach leads New Mexico over Colorado State 77-65

Maluach leads New Mexico over Colorado State 77-65

10:34 pm
Holiday scores 29, Pelicans beat Nuggets 120-112

Holiday scores 29, Pelicans beat Nuggets 120-112

10:05 pm
Davis scores 20 to lift N. Colorado past Idaho St. 71-62

Davis scores 20 to lift N. Colorado past Idaho St. 71-62

9:50 pm
Maluach leads New Mexico over Colorado State 77-65
Sports

Maluach leads New Mexico over Colorado State 77-65

Holiday scores 29, Pelicans beat Nuggets 120-112
Sports

Holiday scores 29, Pelicans beat Nuggets 120-112

Davis scores 20 to lift N. Colorado past Idaho St. 71-62
Sports

Davis scores 20 to lift N. Colorado past Idaho St. 71-62

Scroll to top
Skip to content