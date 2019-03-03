Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Thunder F George out vs. Grizzlies

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Paul George will miss the Thunder’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night with a sore right shoulder.

George was injured during a loss to the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 26, and Oklahoma City has lost both games since without him. He is the league’s No. 2 scorer with 28.6 points per game and leads the league with 2.29 steals per contest.

Thunder coach Billy Donovan said George has been able to do more each day, but a return date is unclear.

Oklahoma City has lost four straight overall.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Ducks snap 5-game skid with 2-1 win over Avalanche

Ducks snap 5-game skid with 2-1 win over Avalanche

4:58 pm
Onyenwere scores 18, No. 25 UCLA women rout Colorado 84-50

Onyenwere scores 18, No. 25 UCLA women rout Colorado 84-50

3:46 pm
Olympic champ Kim says she’ll need surgery for broken ankle

Olympic champ Kim says she’ll need surgery for broken ankle

12:33 pm
Ducks snap 5-game skid with 2-1 win over Avalanche
Sports

Ducks snap 5-game skid with 2-1 win over Avalanche

Onyenwere scores 18, No. 25 UCLA women rout Colorado 84-50
Sports

Onyenwere scores 18, No. 25 UCLA women rout Colorado 84-50

Olympic champ Kim says she’ll need surgery for broken ankle
Sports

Olympic champ Kim says she’ll need surgery for broken ankle

Scroll to top
Skip to content