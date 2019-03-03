Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
The Latest: Kyle Busch going for weekend sweep in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the NASCAR race in Las Vegas (all times local):

12:55 p.m.

The third race of the NASCAR Cup Series season is underway in Las Vegas.

Kevin Harvick stayed in the lead off the pole, and hometown driver Kyle Busch moved up to second before falling back to fifth in the early going.

Drivers expect difficult racing under NASCAR’s new rules package, which should keep them bunched up and unable to pull away.

___

10:25 a.m.

Kyle Busch is going for a three-race weekend sweep when he takes to his hometown track in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Busch won the Trucks race on Friday and the Xfinity Series race on Saturday, giving him 197 career victories in all three series. He has won only one Cup race in Vegas, but he is among the favorites in NASCAR’s third race of the new season.

Defending race champion Kevin Harvick is on the pole when NASCAR debuts the entirety of its new rules package designed to foster tighter racing and more passing.

Drivers expect to be in big packs of racers with plenty of lead changes due to the reduced speeds and increased downforce.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

