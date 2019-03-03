Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Texas Tech looks for home win vs Texas

Texas (16-13, 8-8) vs. Texas Tech (24-5, 12-4)

United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech looks for its fourth straight win over Texas at United Supermarkets Arena. The last victory for the Longhorns at Texas Tech was a 70-61 win on Jan. 3, 2015.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas Tech’s Matt Mooney, Tariq Owens and Brandone Francis have collectively scored 35 percent of the team’s points this season, including 35 percent of all Red Raiders scoring over the last five games.

ROBUST ROACH II: Kerwin Roach II has connected on 34.4 percent of the 131 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 73.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Texas Tech is a perfect 21-0 when it scores at least 65 points. The Red Raiders are 3-5 when scoring any fewer than that.

STREAK SCORING: Texas Tech has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 82.2 points while giving up 63.7.

TENACIOUS TECH: Texas Tech has held opposing teams to 58.4 points per game this season, the third-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

