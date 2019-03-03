Tennessee Tech coach Steve Payne resigns after 8-23 season

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Tech coach Steve Payne resigned Sunday after the Golden Eagles posted a last-place finish in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Payne went 118-134 record in eight seasons. His 118 wins put him in a tie for fourth place in school history.

Tennessee Tech went 8-23 this season with a 4-14 conference record. The Golden Eagles didn’t qualify for the OVC Tournament that starts Wednesday at Evansville, Indiana.

Payne noted that Tennessee Tech played much of the season with only seven healthy scholarship players. Payne said it was a “tough situation” but added that “the future is very bright for the program.”

Associate head coach Jason Taylor will be Tennessee Tech’s acting head coach while a search is conducted for Payne’s replacement.



