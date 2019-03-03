Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
No. 23 Drake women top Missouri State 70-61 for MVC lead

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Sara Rhine scored 19 points, Sammie Bachrodt 17 and Becca Hittner 15 with 12 rebounds to lead No. 23 Drake to a 70-61 win over Missouri State on Sunday and give the Bulldogs sole possession of first place in the Missouri Valley Conference.

The teams came in tied for the league lead with the Bears (18-9, 14-2) holding an 85-79 win over Drake on Feb. 1. Both teams have two regular-season games remaining.

The Bulldogs (23-5, 15-1) led wire-to-wire in Sunday’s rematch, going up by 11 after one quarter and 18 at halftime. The lead reached a high of 21 with 9:03 left in the third period.

The Bears rallied to get within four with 30 seconds remaining but Drake scored the final five points at the line to ensure its seventh straight win.

Brice Calip scored 17 points and Danielle Gitzen 13 for Missouri State, which had a four-game win streak snapped after going just 1 of 17 from the arc.

Associated Press

Associated Press

