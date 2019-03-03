Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

No. 13 Marquette women win outright Big East title

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Selena Lott scored 19 points, Isabelle Spingola had 17 and No. 13 Marquette beat Providence 80-57 to win the outright Big East regular-season championship on the final day of league play Sunday.

Spingola made 5 of 6 3-point attempts for the Golden Eagles (24-6, 15-3), who bounced back from a loss to Creighton. Allazia Blockton added 13 points and Natisha Hiedeman 12 with six assists for Marquette, which shot 52 percent.

Chanell Williams scored 12 points and Maddie Jolin 11 for the Friars (16-14, 8-10). Jovana Nogic, the team’s leading scorer at 13.8 points per game, had 10 but made only 3 of 19 attempts, including 1 of 9 from the arc.

Marquette saw a 17-point second-quarter lead reduced to two early in the third quarter but held onto the lead, going up by eight entering the final period. The Eagles finished the game on a 14-0 run with Hiedeman scoring seven points.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Olympic champ Kim says she’ll need surgery for broken ankle

Olympic champ Kim says she’ll need surgery for broken ankle

12:33 pm
Maluach leads New Mexico over Colorado State 77-65

Maluach leads New Mexico over Colorado State 77-65

10:34 pm
Holiday scores 29, Pelicans beat Nuggets 120-112

Holiday scores 29, Pelicans beat Nuggets 120-112

10:05 pm
Olympic champ Kim says she’ll need surgery for broken ankle
Sports

Olympic champ Kim says she’ll need surgery for broken ankle

Maluach leads New Mexico over Colorado State 77-65
Sports

Maluach leads New Mexico over Colorado State 77-65

Holiday scores 29, Pelicans beat Nuggets 120-112
Sports

Holiday scores 29, Pelicans beat Nuggets 120-112

Scroll to top
Skip to content