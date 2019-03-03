Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Lille beats Dijon 1-0 to consolidate Champions League place

PARIS (AP) — An own goal from Wesley Lautoa was enough for Lille to tighten its hold on a Champions League qualification place with a 1-0 win over Dijon in the French league on Sunday.

Second-place Lille, which had 16 efforts on goal compared to the visitors’ six, bounced back after two successive draws and is now 17 points behind runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain, which scraped a 2-1 win over relegation candidate Caen on Saturday.

Dijon remained in the drop zone after its fourth consecutive league defeat, level on points with Caen but with a game in hand.

Third-place Lyon was hoping to keep pace with Lille with a win over visiting Toulouse later Sunday.

Also, Nice defeated Strasbourg 1-0, and Nantes drew at Guingamp 0-0.

Marseille hosts Saint-Etienne in the late game.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

