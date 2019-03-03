Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Kyle Busch going for weekend sweep in NASCAR race at Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kyle Busch is going for a three-race weekend sweep when he takes to his hometown track in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Busch won the Trucks race on Friday and the Xfinity Series race on Saturday, giving him 197 career victories in all three series. He has won only one Cup race in Vegas, but he is among the favorites in NASCAR’s third race of the new season.

Defending race champion Kevin Harvick is on the pole when NASCAR debuts the entirety of its new rules package designed to foster tighter racing and more passing.

Drivers expect to be in big packs of racers with plenty of lead changes due to the reduced speeds and increased downforce.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Olympic champ Kim says she’ll need surgery for broken ankle

12:33 pm
Maluach leads New Mexico over Colorado State 77-65

10:34 pm
Holiday scores 29, Pelicans beat Nuggets 120-112

10:05 pm
