Kennesaw St. goes up against Lipscomb in Atlantic Sun Conference Tourney 1

Kennesaw State (6-25, 3-13) vs. Lipscomb (23-6, 14-2)

Allen Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State and Lipscomb are set to collide. Lipscomb won both of the head-to-head matchups earlier this season. The teams last played on Feb. 16, when the Bisons shot 4,730 percent from the field while limiting Kennesaw State to just 3,650 percent en route to a 16-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Lipscomb’s Garrison Mathews, Rob Marberry and Eli Pepper have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 53 percent of all Bisons points over the last five games.

TERRIFIC TYLER: Tyler Hooker has connected on 28 percent of the 125 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 8 over his last three games. He’s also made 83.2 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Kennesaw State has lost its last 14 road games, scoring 60.8 points, while allowing 79.7 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bisons have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Owls. Lipscomb has an assist on 50 of 76 field goals (65.8 percent) across its past three games while Kennesaw State has assists on 34 of 73 field goals (46.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Lipscomb offense has scored 84.1 points per game this season, ranking the Bisons ninth nationally. The Kennesaw State defense has allowed 76.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 265th).

