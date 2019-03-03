Ionescu, No. 6 Oregon pull away from ASU, win Pac-12 title

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu scored 12 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter, Satou Sabally added 18 points and No. 6 Oregon pulled away from No. 21 Arizona State on Sunday for a 66-59 victory and a second consecutive Pac-12 championship.

Maite Cazorla had 15 points and Ruthy Hebard had 11 rebounds for the Ducks (26-3, 16-2), who outscored the Sun Devils 20-7 in the fourth quarter.

Kianna Ibis scored 18 of her game-high 23 points in the second half and Robbi Ryan had 12 points for the Sun Devils (19-9, 10-7), the No. 5 seed in the Pac-12 tournament.

Ionescu and Sabally scored nine points in an 11-0 run to give the Ducks a 58-52 lead with six minutes remaining, and Arizona State never led again.

Sabally hit a layup with 1:49 remaining for a 62-57 lead, a play that was reviewed by the officials after one called a charging foul on the play.

Oregon, which leads Division I in points per game at 80.0, shot 41.7 percent from the field and was held below 72 points for the third time this season.

Ionescu, who has an NCAA-record 17 career triple-doubles, had six rebounds and four assists. She was 7 of 22 from the field and 0 of 5 from 3-point range while being guarded primarily by Ryan.

Ibis scored nine of Arizona State’s final 11 points in the third quarter, when the Sun Devils finished on a 7-0 run to take a 50-46, and Iris Mbulito score early in the fourth quarter for a 52-47 edge before Oregon went on its run.

BIG PICTURE

The Sun Devils enter the Pac-12 tournament in firm possession of an NCAA Tournament berth after regular-season victories over No. 21 Oregon State (twice), then-No. 24 California and close losses to No. 1 Baylor and No. 3 Louisville early in the season.

Oregon secured the No. 1 seed in the Pac-12 tournament after beating Arizona on Friday by virtue of its tiebreaker advantage over Stanford. Ducks coach Kelly Graves has won 12 league championships, including 10 straight at Gonzaga from 2005-14.

UP NEXT

Oregon: Opens Pac-12 tournament play Friday against the winner of Thursday’s Arizona-USC first-round game.

Arizona State: Meets No. 12 seed Colorado in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament on Thursday. ASU swept the two-game season series.

