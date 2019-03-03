Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Hawks’ Trae Young ejected from game against Bulls

CHICAGO (AP) — Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has been ejected against the Chicago Bulls.

Young pulled up for a 3 early in the third quarter to make it 78-62, then stared at Kris Dunn with his hands on his hips. That resulted in his second technical of the game and an ejection.

The two also had an exchange in the first quarter that resulted in technicals for both players. Young exited with 18 points after scoring a career-high 49 in Atlanta’s 168-161 quadruple-overtime loss to Chicago at home on Friday night.

Associated Press

