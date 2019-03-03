Appalachian State tops Louisiana-Lafayette 90-80

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Ronshad Shabazz had 20 points as Appalachian State got past Louisiana-Lafayette 90-80 on Sunday.

Hunter Seacat had 16 points and eight rebounds for Appalachian State (10-19, 5-11 Sun Belt Conference). Tyrell Johnson added 15 points. Justin Forrest had 13 points for the visiting team.

Jakeenan Gant had 23 points and 15 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (17-12, 8-8). P.J. Hardy added 16 points and six rebounds. Cedric Russell had 14 points.

The Mountaineers improve to 2-0 against the Ragin’ Cajuns for the season. Appalachian State defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 104-77 on Jan. 31. Appalachian State faces Troy at home on Thursday. Louisiana-Lafayette matches up against Arkansas-Little Rock on the road on Thursday.

