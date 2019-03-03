Andrews scores 21 to lift FIU over Louisiana Tech 83-76

MIAMI (AP) — Devon Andrews had 21 points as Florida International got past Louisiana Tech 83-76 on Sunday.

Andrews hit 12 of 15 free throws.

Brian Beard Jr. had 13 points and seven assists for Florida International (18-11, 9-7 Conference USA), which won its fourth straight game. Isaiah Banks added 12 points. Trejon Jacob had 11 points for the home team.

Amorie Archibald had 20 points for the Bulldogs (18-12, 8-9). JaColby Pemberton added 14 points and 10 rebounds. DaQuan Bracey had 12 points and six assists.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs this season. Florida International defeated Louisiana Tech 75-69 on Feb. 2. Florida International takes on Marshall on the road on Wednesday. Louisiana Tech finishes out the regular season against Florida Atlantic on the road on Wednesday.

