Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Zaha stars as Crystal Palace defeats Burnley 3-1

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Crystal Palace moved eight points clear of the Premier League relegation zone with a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Palace went in front after 15 minutes when Wilfried Zaha jinked his way into the penalty box and crossed for Jeffrey Schlupp, who pulled the ball back and it went in for an own goal off Burnley defender Phil Bardsley’s knee.

The hosts were then 2-0 down early in the second half after on-loan striker Michy Batshuayi claimed his second Palace goal, converting a center by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Roy Hodgson’s men added a third with Zaha getting the goal he deserved in the 76th minute as he again bamboozled the Burnley defense before shooting under goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

Burnley fans were at least given something to cheer when Ashley Barnes headed in an Ashley Westwood cross in the 90th minute.

___

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Colorado Springs girl to be featured on American Ninja Warrior Junior

Colorado Springs girl to be featured on American Ninja Warrior Junior

9:00 am
Davis and the Pelicans visit the Nuggets

Davis and the Pelicans visit the Nuggets

1:12 am
Ralph Turner steps down as CSU-Pueblo Head Men’s Basketball Coach

Ralph Turner steps down as CSU-Pueblo Head Men’s Basketball Coach

11:23 pm
Colorado Springs girl to be featured on American Ninja Warrior Junior
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs girl to be featured on American Ninja Warrior Junior

Davis and the Pelicans visit the Nuggets
Sports

Davis and the Pelicans visit the Nuggets

Ralph Turner steps down as CSU-Pueblo Head Men’s Basketball Coach
Sports

Ralph Turner steps down as CSU-Pueblo Head Men’s Basketball Coach

Scroll to top
Skip to content