Yale looks to extend streak vs Columbia

Columbia (8-17, 3-8) vs. Yale (19-5, 9-2)

John J. Lee Amphitheater, New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Columbia. In its last seven wins against the Lions, Yale has won by an average of 9 points. Columbia’s last win in the series came on Feb. 21, 2015, a 56-50 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Yale’s Miye Oni has averaged 18.5 points and 6.6 rebounds while Jordan Bruner has put up 10.7 points and 8.3 rebounds. For the Lions, Gabe Stefanini has averaged 14 points, 5.2 rebounds and four assists while Quinton Adlesh has put up 13.6 points.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Bulldogs have given up just 69.5 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 76.6 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Stefanini has had his hand in 43 percent of all Columbia field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 19 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bulldogs have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Lions. Yale has an assist on 62 of 101 field goals (61.4 percent) across its previous three contests while Columbia has assists on 39 of 87 field goals (44.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Yale offense has scored 81.3 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs 25th among Division 1 teams. The Columbia defense has allowed 73.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 202nd).

