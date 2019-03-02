Wieck, Carter score 15 to carry Navy over Boston U. 79-74

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
BOSTON (AP) — Evan Wieck scored 15 points, John Carter Jr. came off the bench to score 15 more and Navy turned aside a late Boston University rally on Saturday to earn a 79-74 win and the No. 5 seed in next week’s Patriot League Tournament.

Trailing 67-50 with just under five minutes to play, Boston University sliced the gap down to three points with a 22-9 run over the next 4:16. The Terriers had four steals, Navy made five turnovers and Tyler Scanlon scored nine points as Boston U made 8 of 12 shots, including three 3-pointers.

The Midshipmen (11-18, 8-10) held on over the final 38 seconds with Carter and Cam Davis each making a pair of free throws. George Kiernan added 11 points, and Davis 10. Navy earned a first-round bye and will meet No. 4 American in Thursday’s quarterfinal round.

Scanlon finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Terriers (14-17, 7-11). Max Mahoney added 14 points. Jonas Harper had 11 points. Boston University plays Tuesday night in the opening round of the league tournament.

