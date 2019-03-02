Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Warriors G Thompson skips 76ers game with sore right knee

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Klay Thompson will miss Golden State’s game against the 76ers with a sore right knee.

Thompson has missed only two games this season, both against the Sixers. Alfonzo McKinnie started in Thompson’s place on Saturday night.

Thompson was hurt in Thursday’s loss at Orlando.

“He hurt it during the game. He banged his knee on the floor,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “It didn’t really hurt him until (Friday) morning. It’s inflamed enough where it didn’t make sense to play him tonight.”

Thompson will likely need an MRI on the knee.

