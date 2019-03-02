Update on the latest sports

NBA-SCHEDULE

Late bucket lifts Raptors

UNDATED (AP) — The Toronto Raptors won a matchup of hot teams last night.

Kawhi (kah-WY’) Leonard scored the go-ahead basket with three seconds remaining to give the Raptors their ninth win in 10 games, 119-117 over the Trail Blazers. Leonard poured in 38 points and Kyle Lowry added 19 with 10 assists as Toronto beat Portland for the seventh time in their last eight meetings.

Marc Gasol (gah-SAHL’) chipped in 19 points and Pascal Siakam (see-A’-kam) had 16 for the Raptors.

C.J. McCollum scored 35 points and matched a career best by making seven 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to extend Portland’s five-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, don’t tell the Bulls and Hawks that they aren’t playing for anything despite their perch near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

Zach LaVine scored a career-high 47 points and the Bulls overcame Trae Young’s career-high 49 points to beat the Atlanta Hawks 168-161 in four overtimes. Lauri Markkanen dropped in 31 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and hit three free throws to snap a 159-all tie.

Checking out Friday’s other NBA action:

— The Bucks continued two winning streaks while getting 31 points from Eric Bledsoe in a 131-120 decision over the Lakers in Los Angeles. Malcolm Brogdon added 21 points in Milwaukee’s eighth straight victory overall and 10th in a row on the road.

— Boston ended its four-game losing streak as Al Horford contributed 18 points and Kyrie Irving had a double-double of 13 points and 12 assists in a 107-96 win against Washington. Marcus Morris added 17 points and nine rebounds to help the Celtics avoid their first five-game skid since 2014.

— Landry Shamet (SHAM’-eht) scored eight of his 20 points in the fourth quarter and Lou Williams made two free throws with 7.9 seconds left to push the Clippers past the Kings, 116-109. Danilo Gallinari had 19 points and nine rebounds to help Los Angeles climb a half-game ahead of San Antonio for seventh in the West.

— Kemba Walker scored 25 points Jeremy Lamb added 22 as the Hornets downed the Nets, 123-112. Nicolas Batum (bah-TOOM’) had 17 points for Charlotte, which took charge with a 17-2 run in the second quarter to turn a one-point game into a 62-46 cushion.

— Julius Randle scored 16 of his 22 points in the third quarter of the Pelicans’ 130-116 victory over the Suns. Jrue (jroo) Holiday scored 21 points, E’Twaun (EE’-twahn) Moore added 20 and Anthony Davis finished with 17 and eight rebounds in 21 minutes.

NBA-SPURS-GASOL

Gasol set free by Spurs

UNDATED (AP) — NBA veteran Pau Gasol (gah-SAHL’) is now available to any team, although he may have a destination in mind.

The San Antonio Spurs have announced a buyout agreement with Gasol, allowing the veteran center to become playoff-eligible with another team. Gasol has been used sparingly by the Spurs of late, appearing in only two of their last seven games while his playing time dropped this season to just over 12 minutes per game.

The Spaniard signed with the Spurs in July 2016 and appeared in a total of 168 games with San Antonio, averaging 10.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 22.4 minutes.

ESPN is citing sources saying Gasol will sign with the Bucks, who currently own the league’s best record at 47-14.

The 18-year NBA veteran and two-time champion is a six-time All-Star.

Also around the NBA:

— Cavaliers veteran forward Channing Frye says he plans to retire at the end of this season, his 13th in the league. He’s averaging just 3.3 points and 9.5 minutes this season.

T25 BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Massinburg leads Buffalo

MIAMI, Ohio (AP) — No. 21 Buffalo has wrapped up at least a share of the Mid-American Conference regular-season title by earning its seventh straight win.

CJ Massinburg scored 20 points and the Bulls opened on an 18-0 run before fending off Miami of Ohio, 77-69. Massinburg hurt his lower left leg on a reverse layup early in the game, but he returned a few minutes later. He delivered seven straight points to help Buffalo pull ahead by 15 in the second half.

Buffalo’s 26 regular-season wins are their most in school history.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-OHIO STATE-WESSON

Ohio State suspends Wesson

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State coach Chris Holtman has suspended leading scorer and rebounder Kaleb Wesson indefinitely for violating an athletic department policy the school did not specify.

Ohio State did not say when the 6-foot-9, 270-pound sophomore could return, only that he will play again this season.

Wessen is averaging 14.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for the Buckeyes, who have three regular-season games remaining.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Caps beat Isles to take piece of division lead

UNDATED (AP) — The Washington Capitals have moved back into a first-place tie with the New York Islanders in the NHL’s Metropolitan Division.

The Caps scored three times in the third period to erase a 1-0 deficit and beat the Isles, 3-1 at Nassau Coliseum. Jakub Vrana (vah-RAH’-nah) and Alex Ovechkin (oh-VEHCH’-kihn) scored 68 seconds apart early in the final period before TJ Oshie (OH’-shee) capped his two-point night with an empty-netter.

Ovechkin became the first player in NHL history with 10 seasons of 45 goals or more.

Braden Holtby made 20 saves and blanked the Islanders after Tom Kuhnhackl (KOO’-nah-kul) beat him 2:43 into the game.

Thomas Greiss (grys) stopped 26 shots for the Islanders, who are 2-3-1 in their last six games.

New York has a game in hand on Washington.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

— There’s a new leader in the Central Division after newly acquired Kevin Hayes scored his first goal with the Jets and added two assists in a 5-3 win against the Predators. Blake Wheeler and Mark Schiefele (SHY’-flee) also had a goal and two assists apiece as Winnipeg moved a point ahead of Nashville with three games in hand.

— Marcus Sorensen returned from a two-game injury absence to net a pair of goals in the Sharks’ 4-3 downing of the Avalanche. Joe Pavelski added his 36th goal of the season to help San Jose get within five points of the Western Conference-leading Flames.

— Golden Knights netminder Marc-Andre Fleury registered his league-best seventh shutout of the season and 55th of his career by handling 34 shots in a 3-0 victory against the Ducks. William Karlsson, Alex Tuch (tuhk) and Cody Eakin (EE’-kihn) scored as Vegas won its third in a row.

— Sebastian Aho (AH’-hoh) and Justin Faulk each had a goal and an assist in the Hurricanes’ fourth straight win, 5-2 over the Blues. Curtis McElhinney made 21 saves and Carolina won for the 12th time in 15 games to move one point ahead of Columbus for third place in the Metropolitan Division.

— Conor Sheary victimized his old team by scoring twice to lead the Sabres past the Penguins, 4-3 in overtime. Brandon Montour extended the game by scoring with 2:32 remaining before Sheary ended it at 4:11 of OT.

— Joel Armia (ahr-MEE’-ah) completed his first career hat trick by scoring twice in the third period of the Canadiens’ 4-2 win over the Rangers. Brendan Gallagher also scored and Carey Price made 28 saves as Montreal grabbed sole possession of the first Eastern Conference wild-card spot.

— The Flyers doubled up the Devils, 6-3 behind two goals apiece from James van Riemsdyk (van-REEMZ’-dyk) and Travis Konecny (kah-NEHK’-nee). Cam Talbot made his Flyers debut and made 30 saves as the Flyers won for the 15th time in 20 games.

NHL-NEWS

Senators fire Guy Boucher, name Marc Crawford interim coach

UNDATED (AP) — The NHL-worst Senators have fired coach Guy Boucher (gee boo-SHAY’) and named assistant Marc Crawford as the interim replacement.

Boucher guided Ottawa to within one victory of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, but the team is 22-37-5 this season.

Crawford coached the Avalanche to the 1996 Stanley Cup and was an associate coach on Boucher’s staff.

In other NHL news:

— Devils defenseman Mirco Mueller (MYOO’-lur) has been diagnosed with a shoulder injury suffered in Wednesday’s loss to Calgary, but head coach Dave Hynes says the player probably would not be out for an extended period. Mueller hurt his left shoulder in the third period of Wednesday night’s game against the Calgary Flames. The injury appeared serious and Mueller was taken off the ice on a stretcher.

MLB NEWS

Perez could need Tommy John surgery

UNDATED (AP) — Kansas City Royals All-Star catcher Salvador Perez damaged the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, raising the possibility the 2015 World Series MVP may need Tommy John surgery and miss the season. Perez was hurt during a workout Wednesday, and the team said a MRI on Thursday revealed the damage. Perez will travel next week to California for a second opinion from Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

In other baseball news:

— Bryce Harper can earn a lot more than $330 million under the 13-year deal he accepted from the Phillies. According to contract details obtained by The Associated Press, Harper would earn an extra $50,000 each time he is an All-Star, wins a Gold Glove or a Silver Slugger or is selected League Championship Series MVP. Among the other bonuses, a World Series MVP trophy would be worth an additional $100,000, and an MVP award would earn him $500,000

— Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw has not resumed throwing since experiencing shoulder discomfort on Monday, but manager Dave Roberts says his ace is feeling better. Roberts also said that shortstop Corey Seager is on track to play in the opener on March 28 following elbow and hip surgery. The skipper also says Walker Buehler will have a couple of bullpen sessions, then pitch batting practice before appearing in an exhibition game.

— The Orioles have claimed infielder Hanser Alberto on waivers from San Francisco, a week after they lost him on a waiver claim to the Giants. The 26-year-old hit .192 with nine RBIs in 89 games over three seasons with Texas.

— Athletics slugger Khris Davis has stepped up his rehab for a left calf strain by running on the field Friday. Athletics manager Bob Melvin said he expects Davis to be ready by the season-opening series in Japan in mid-March. Davis has yet to play in a spring training game because of the injury.

— A video posted by TMZ shows Giants President and CEO Larry Baer in a physical altercation with his wife in a San Francisco park. Baer’s wife, Pam, was seated in a chair when he reached over her to grab for a cellphone in her right hand and she toppled sideways in the chair screaming “Oh my God!” and kicking a leg. Witnesses saw the ordeal in the public plaza.

NFL-NEWS

Eagles’ Graham gets 3-year deal

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles and defensive end Brandon Graham have agreed to a three-year contract extension, preventing the team’s longest-tenured defensive player from testing free agency.

Graham has recorded 42 ½ sacks, 16 forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 127 games since being taken 13th overall in the 2010 NFL draft. He had just four sacks last season after a career-high 9 ½ in 2017, including a strip-sack on Tom Brady to secure Philadelphia’s 41-33 victory over New England in the Super Bowl.

In other NFL news:

— Free agent defensive lineman David Irving has been suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. Irving was suspended the first four games of each of the past two seasons with the Cowboys. The 25-year-old is set to be an unrestricted free agent after playing just two games on a one-year contract as a restricted free agent in 2018, his fourth year with Dallas.

— The NFL’s salary cap will jump $11 million next season to $188.2 million. It was the ninth year of the current 10-year collective bargaining agreement, and the cap has increased each year since the contract was ratified. This is the third year out of four in which clubs must reach 89 percent in cash spending, and the NFL Players Association says Dallas, Buffalo, Indianapolis and Houston are under that threshold.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-RULE CHANGES

NCAA proposes tweaks to replay, OT

UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA football rules committee has proposed giving replay officials more leeway to overturn targeting penalties and recommended that games reaching a fifth overtime be decided by alternating 2-point conversion tries.

The rules committee met in Indianapolis this week and announced several proposed changes on Friday, including tweaks to kickoffs and blind-side blocks. The proposals must be approved by the football oversight committee in April. They would go into effect next season.

Two changes to targeting were proposed. One would allow replay officials to examine all aspects of the play. If targeting cannot be confirmed, the call would be overturned, eliminating the option for the call on the field to stand. Also, players who receive a second targeting foul during the season would be suspended for the next game.

NASCAR-LAS VEGAS

Harvick takes Vegas pole

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kevin Harvick has won the pole at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the first time in his 19-year NASCAR Cup Series career.

Harvick turned a lap in 29.914 seconds to beat out Denny Hamlin and hometown hero Kyle Busch for the top spot in Sunday’s race.

Harvick secured his 26th career pole only because NASCAR ruled Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott didn’t start their final lap before time expired in the last qualifying heat. Bowman and Elliott posted the two fastest times, but they didn’t count.

PGA-HONDA CLASSIC

Co-leaders at midway point of Honda Classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Sungjae Im and Keith Mitchell are co-leaders at 6 under through two rounds of the PGA’s Honda Classic at Palm Beach Gardens.

Im shot a 6-under 64 on Friday, while Mitchell had a 66 as the pair finished one shot ahead of Lucas Glover.

Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) is in a group at 4 under, and 42 players are within five shots of the lead.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS-COLOGUARD CLASSIC

Perry leads through 18

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Kenny Perry opened with an 8-under 65 to take the Cologuard Classic lead by one shot over five players.

Perry’s bogey-free round included a 20-foot eagle putt on the 17th, his eighth hole of the round.

Mark O’Meara matched the PGA Tour Champions record with eight straight birdies in a 66 that leaves him tied with defending champion Steve Stricker, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Jeff Maggert and Willie Wood.

Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz birdied three of his first eight holes before settling for an even-par 73 in his tour debut.