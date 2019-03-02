Update on the latest sports

MLB-PHILLIES-HARPER

Bryce time: Phillies announce Harper’s $330 million deal

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have announced Bryce Harper’s 13-year contract, the largest deal in baseball history at $330 million.

Philadelphia scheduled a news conference for Saturday to introduce Harper. He will wear No. 3 rather than the No. 34 he used with the Washington Nationals, where he spent his previous major league seasons.

Harper has a .279 career average with 184 homers and 521 RBIs, including a .268 average with 14 homers, 32 RBIs in 47 games at Citizens Bank Park.

His agreement tops the $325 million, 13-year agreement outfielder Giancarlo Stanton reached before the 2015 season with the Miami Marlins, who traded him to the New York Yankees in December 2017.

NFL-RAVENS-COLLINS CHARGED

Alex Collins faces gun, drug charges after release by Ravens

BALTIMORE (AP) — Former Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins is out on bond after being charged with drug and gun violations.

Collins was arrested after an early-morning car crash Friday and subsequently cut by the Ravens. The single-car accident occurred near Baltimore’s training complex in Owings Mills, Maryland.

The 24-year-old has been charged with possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute and having a handgun in a vehicle. He was released on $7,500 posted bond following an initial bail hearing shortly after midnight Saturday morning.

Collins led Baltimore with 973 yards rushing in 2017 and scored eight touchdowns in 2018 before a foot injury ended his season in late November.

Rookie Gus Edwards took over and led the Ravens with 718 yards rushing.

Collins was a restricted free agent before his release. If not claimed on waivers, he becomes a free agent.

WORLD CUP-SHIFFRIN’S OVERALL

Shiffrin clinches 3rd straight World Cup overall title

UNDATED (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has clinched the World Cup overall title for the third straight year after snowstorms prevented the women’s super-G race in Sochi from going ahead on Saturday.

The 23-year-old American skier — who had opted not to race this weekend and is training in Italy — has a 719-point lead over second-place Petra Vlhova with a maximum of 700 points now remaining this season.

Shiffrin was already assured of winning the title this weekend since neither she nor her only remaining title rival, technical race specialist Vlhova, were competing in Sochi.

Snowstorms and strong winds have played havoc with the first World Cup events in Sochi since the 2014 Winter Olympics, and the super-G could still be at risk on Sunday.

Shiffrin has dominated the season with a career-high 14 wins from the 29 races this World Cup season, branching out from her usual technical specialty to take three World Cup wins in the super-G. On top of that, Shiffrin added world championship gold medals in the slalom and super-G last month to emphasize a bright future for the U.S. in women’s skiing despite the retirement of Lindsey Vonn.

MLS-SEASON BEGINS

24th season starts this weekend

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Soccer embarks this weekend on its 24th season with, appropriately enough, 24 teams.

The Philadelphia Union hosts Toronto FC in the opening match of the season on Saturday afternoon.

FC Cincinnati joins the league this season, with Nashville and Miami teed up to start next year and Austin coming aboard in 2021. MLS has added 11 teams in the past decade.

One more expansion club, to be announced by the end of this year, will bring the league to 28. Sacramento and St. Louis are the front runners.

Cincinnati opens its first MLS season on Saturday night against the Seattle Sounders.

IDITAROD

Big crowds expected at kickoff of Alaska’s famed Iditarod

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Big crowds are expected to converge on Alaska’s largest city Saturday as hundreds of dogs and their humans kickoff the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog race with a short ceremonial run along snow-heaped streets.

The fan-friendly event in Anchorage brings spectators up close to the 52 musher-dog teams gearing up for the 47th running of the famed 1,000-mile race.

The serious, competitive portion of the wilderness trek starts Sunday in the small community of Willow, north of Anchorage. From there, the teams will cross two mountain ranges, the frozen Yukon River and dangerous sea ice along the Bering Sea Coast. Village checkpoints are staged across the trail before the teams reach the finish line in the old Gold Rush town of Nome on the state’s western coast.

The winner is expected in Nome in about nine days.