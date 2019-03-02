Tedesco in trouble as Schalke loses 4-0 to Duesseldorf

BERLIN (AP) — Schalke’s miserable season continued Saturday with a 4-0 defeat at home to promoted Fortuna Duesseldorf in the Bundesliga in what could turn out to be coach Domenico Tedesco’s last game in charge.

Coming at the end of a turbulent week — director Christian Heidel announced his resignation and the club brought in Jochen Schneider from Leipzig to replace him — Schalke’s 13th defeat in 24 league games will only increase the pressure on Tedesco. He was already under scrutiny after failing to build on the club’s second-placed finish last year.

The Schalke coach approached supporters still at the game and waved in what appeared to be a farewell gesture.

Dodi Lukebakio’s first-half penalty and two goals from Dawid Kownacki, along with another from Benito Raman in the second half, were enough for Duesseldorf to climb 15 points away from the relegation zone.

It could have been even worse for Schalke — Lukebakio had a goal ruled out through VAR and Hamza Mendyl made a crucial intervention to deny Raman.

Schalke’s fans, who whistled their side off at the break, mockingly sang “Oh, how wonderful this is” after their team conceded the third goal before Kownacki bagged his second with around five minutes remaining.

A 1-0 win at last-placed Nuremberg was enough for Leipzig to climb third.

Goncalo Paciencia scored in the sixth minute of injury time for Eintracht Frankfurt to secure a 3-2 win over Hoffenheim, which had Kasim Adams sent off with a second yellow card in the second half.

Niklas Stark made up for his own-goal by scoring the winner as Hertha Berlin came from behind to beat Mainz 2-1, and Bayer Leverkusen secured a 2-0 win over Freiburg.

Defending champion Bayern Munich faced Borussia Moenchengladbach later Saturday, looking for a win to move level on points with league leader Borussia Dortmund.

