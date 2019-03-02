Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Tape scores 16 to lead Columbia past Yale 83-75

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Patrick Tape registered 16 points as Columbia beat Yale 83-75 on Saturday night.

Quinton Adlesh had 19 points and six assists for Columbia (9-17, 4-8 Ivy League). Randy Brumant added 12 points. Gabe Stefanini had nine rebounds for the visitors.

Blake Reynolds had 19 points for the Bulldogs (19-6, 9-3). Alex Copeland added 15 points. Miye Oni had 12 points.

The Lions leveled the season series against the Bulldogs with the win. Yale defeated Columbia 70-64 on Feb. 15. Columbia matches up against Dartmouth at home on Friday. Yale plays Penn on the road on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

