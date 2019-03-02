St. Pete’s looks for home win vs Fairfield

Fairfield (9-20, 6-11) vs. St. Peter’s (8-21, 5-12)

Yanitelli Center, Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Peter’s looks for its fifth straight win over Fairfield at Yanitelli Center. The last victory for the Stags at St. Peter’s was a 61-54 win on Jan. 27, 2013.

LEADING THE WAY: Davauhnte Turner has put up 16.9 points to lead the charge for the Peacocks. Complementing Turner is Samuel Idowu, who is maintaining an average of 10.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. The Stags have been led by Jonathan Kasibabu, who is averaging 10.8 points and 7.5 rebounds.

DOMINANT DAVAUHNTE: Turner has connected on 34.6 percent of the 185 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 25 over his last three games. He’s also made 78.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: St. Peter’s is 0-16 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 8-5 when it scores at least 63.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Fairfield’s Landon Taliaferro has attempted 201 3-pointers and connected on 42.8 percent of them, and is 16 for 31 over the last three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: St. Peter’s has held opposing teams to only 43.7 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all MAAC teams. Against conference opponents, the Peacocks have held opposing shooters to 43.4 percent.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com