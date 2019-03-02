Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
South Americans Pella and Garin to meet in Brazil Open final

SAO PAULO (AP) — Guido Pella of Argentina and Christian Garin of Chile will meet in Sunday’s final of the Brazil Open.

Third seed Pella advanced by beating Rio Open champion Laslo Djere of Serbia 7-6 (10), 7-6 (1) at the clay-court event on Saturday.

Garin eliminated Norway’s Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4.

The only time the two have previously met was last year in the second round of the Argentina Open. Pella won 6-3, 7-6 (3) on that occasion.

Neither has won a professional title.

