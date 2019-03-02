Second Sochi women’s World Cup super-G canceled

KRASNAYA POLYANA, Russia (AP) — The women’s World Cup super-G race in Sochi planned for Sunday has been canceled after a week-long struggle with adverse weather.

Days of heavy snow and strong wind have prevented any racing at the first World Cup event since 2012 on the Rosa Khutor course used for the 2014 Winter Olympics. All three downhill training sessions were canceled, as were Saturday’s downhill race and a replacement super-G meant for Saturday.

Sunday’s cancellation helps Mikaela Shiffrin’s chances of winning the super-G trophy, which she leads by 32 points from Liechtenstein’s Tina Weirather with one race remaining.

The U.S. skier, who chose to skip the Sochi races, secured the overall World Cup title Saturday when the first race of the weekend was also canceled.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports