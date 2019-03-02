Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Santa Ana scores 34 to carry Elon over Towson 86-66

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Steven Santa Ana had a career-high 34 points plus 10 rebounds as Elon routed Towson 86-66 on Saturday.

Tyler Seibring had 16 points for Elon (11-20, 7-11 Colonial Athletic Conference). Andy Pack added 12 points.

Solomon Uyaelunmo had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers (10-21, 6-12), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Brian Fobbs added six rebounds. Nakye Sanders had eight rebounds.

The Phoenix evened the season series against the Tigers with the win. Towson defeated Elon 77-60 on Dec. 28. The Phoenix and the Tigers next take the floor in the Colonial Athletic Conference Tournament.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

Special Teams Lead Colorado College Past 20th-Ranked North Dakota

Colorado Springs girl to be featured on American Ninja Warrior Junior

Davis and the Pelicans visit the Nuggets

