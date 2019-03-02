Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando to retire after MLS season

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando says he will retire after this season.

Rimando, who turns 40 in June, holds Major League Soccer records for wins, shutouts, saves, games and minutes. He says on Twitter “it’s time for me to step away and start my next adventure.”

Rimando joined Salt Lake for the 2007 season after playing for Miami from 2000-01 and D.C. United from 2003-06.

He made 22 appearances for the U.S. and was the No. 3 goalkeeper on the 2014 World Cup roster.

Rimando announced his decision Friday, a day ahead of Salt Lake’s season opener.

