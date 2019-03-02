Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Raiders sign offense lineman Denzelle Good to year extension

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have signed offensive lineman Denzelle Good to a one-year extension.

He was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this month before signing Saturday.

Good was claimed off waivers by Oakland from Indianapolis late last year. He played four games for the Raiders, starting the final three at right guard in place of the injured Gabe Jackson.

Good was a seventh-round pick by the Colts in 2015. He has experience at tackle and guard, with 20 starts in his career.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Associated Press

Associated Press

