Proctor scores 20, lifts High Point over UNC-Asheville 79-74

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jahaad Proctor had 20 points, making five 3-pointers, as High Point narrowly beat UNC-Asheville 79-74 on Saturday.

Ricky Madison had 18 points and 14 rebounds for High Point (16-14, 9-7 Big South Conference). Curtis Holland III added 13 points. Denny Slay had seven points and seven rebounds.

Tajion Jones had 20 points for the Bulldogs (4-26, 2-14), who have now lost four games in a row. Coty Jude added 15 points, all on 3-pointers. DeVon Baker had 13 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs for the season. High Point defeated UNC-Asheville 65-61 on Jan. 26. The Panthers are seeded fifth and the Bulldogs 10th in the Big South Conference Tournament.

