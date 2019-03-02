Princeton looks to extend streak vs Harvard

Princeton (16-8, 8-3) vs. Harvard (15-9, 8-3)

Lavietes Pavilion, Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton looks for its fifth straight conference win against Harvard. Princeton’s last Ivy League loss came against the Harvard Crimson 78-69 on Feb. 15. Harvard is coming off a 59-53 win at home over Penn in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Harvard’s Bryce Aiken has averaged 20.9 points while Chris Lewis has put up 11 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Tigers, Myles Stephens has averaged 13.4 points and 6.3 rebounds while Richmond Aririguzoh has put up 11.1 points and six rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Tigers have allowed only 65.1 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 75 per game they allowed over 11 non-conference games.

MIGHTY MYLES: Stephens has connected on 25.3 percent of the 75 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 9 over his last three games. He’s also converted 74.1 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Crimson have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Tigers. Harvard has 46 assists on 78 field goals (59 percent) over its previous three contests while Princeton has assists on 32 of 79 field goals (40.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Harvard is rated first among Ivy League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 26.9 percent. The Crimson have averaged 8.6 offensive boards per game.

