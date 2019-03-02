O’Meara lead Cologuard Classic, Smoltz falls 11 shots back

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Mark O’Meara shot a 3-under 70 on Saturday to take the second-round lead in the Cologuard Classic, while former baseball star John Smoltz closed with a double bogey to drop 11 strokes back in his PGA Tour Champions debut.

The 62-year-old O’Meara finished with a bogey on the par-4 18th to take a 10-under 136 total into the final round on Omni Tucson National’s Catalina Course. He also bogeyed No. 18 on Friday in a 66 when he matched the tour record with eight straight birdies.

O’Meara won both of his senior titles in 2010. He won 16 times on the PGA Tour, the last two in 1998 in the Masters and British Open.

Smoltz was tied for 56th at 1 over after rounds of 73 and 74. The 51-year-old Hall of Fame pitcher made the double bogey on the par-4 ninth. He got into the field on a sponsor exemption.

Kirk Triplett (69), Scott McCarron (70) and Willie Wood (71) were a stroke behind O’Meara.

First-round leader Kenny Perry had a double bogey on the par-5 17th in a 73 that dropped him into a tie for fifth at 8 under with defending champion Steve Stricker (72) and Darren Clarke (68).

Woody Austin had a 75, ending his streak of rounds at par of better at 37 — one short of the tour record shared by Jay Haas and Colin Montgomerie. Austin was tied for 42nd at 1 under.