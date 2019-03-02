No. 14 Purdue beats Ohio State, grabs solo lead of Big Ten

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Carsen Edwards scored 25 points and No. 14 Purdue beat Ohio State 86-51 on Saturday to take sole possession of first place in the Big Ten.

Matt Haarms had 12 points and Aaron Wheeler added 10 for the Boilermakers (22-7, 15-3). It was the final home game for senior starters Ryan Cline and Grady Eifert, who each scored eight points.

Edwards made 9 of 16 shots and scored 19 of his points in the first half.

Jaedon LeDee led Ohio State (18-11, 8-10) with 16 points. Justin Ahrens was scoreless after netting 29 points in his previous game.

Purdue sank 55.9 percent of its shots. The Buckeyes hit just 33.3 percent. The Boilermakers also made 11 3-pointers compared to two for Ohio State.

The Boilermakers engineered a 16-2 run, including 11 straight points, to lead 32-13 during the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: Leading scorer Kaleb Wesson was suspended Friday for a violation of athletic department policy. Ohio State has two regular season games and the Big Ten Tournament left to make its case for an NCAA Tournament bid.

Purdue: A loud cheer went up in the first half when it was announced Purdue’s in-state rival Indiana upset Michigan State 63-62. With two regular season games to go, the Boilermakers hold a one-game lead over Michigan State and Michigan. Michigan State hosts Michigan on March 9.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: Plays at Northwestern on Wednesday and hosts Wisconsin on March 10.

Purdue: Closes regular season with road games at Minnesota on Tuesday and Northwestern on March 9.

