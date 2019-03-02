No. 1 Baylor women win 19th in a row 76-44 over Oklahoma St

WACO, Texas (AP) — Kalani Brown had 14 points and 13 rebounds in her last regular-season home game for No. 1 Baylor and the Big 12 champion Lady Bears pulled away for a 76-44 victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday, extending their win streak to 19 in a row.

Baylor (27-1, 17-0 Big 12) had its lowest-scoring half in conference play this season while taking a 25-20 halftime lead. Brown, a 6-foot-7 senior center who had her 37th career double-double, scored six points as the Lady Bears put together an 11-0 run right out of the break. They outscored Oklahoma State 51-24 in the second half.

Juicy Landrum also had 14 points for the Lady Bears, who won their 40th consecutive regular-season Big 12 game, four short of the league record they set from 2011-14. They have won 37 home games in a row overall.

Vivian Gray scored 23 points for Oklahoma State (14-14, 5-12), which shot 27 percent (14 of 52) from the field. It was her 16th game this season with at least 20 points.

Gray made the game’s first shot and had the first six points for the Cowgirls, who didn’t trail until Chloe Jackson’s three-point play with just over a minute left in the first quarter put Baylor up 13-12. The Lady Bears went ahead to stay after Queen Egbo had consecutive layups midway through the second quarter as part of a 12-4 run.

Egbo had 11 points and 10 rebounds. NaLyssa Smith had 11 rebounds.

Oklahoma St.: Gray got no help, and the Cowgirls had no answer when Baylor got rolling. Oklahoma State has lost 10 of its last 12 games. Both teams had 24 rebounds at halftime, but Baylor outrebounded Oklahoma State 36-8 after that. … The Cowgirls are 0-7 against Top 25 teams this season.

Baylor: The Lady Bears have a chance to finish undefeated in Big 12 play for the second season in a row, and the fourth time in eight years. Baylor will play at home again this season when it hosts games for the first two rounds of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Oklahoma State is home for its regular-season finale against Kansas State on Monday night.

Baylor finishes the regular season Monday night at West Virginia. The Lady Bears won the first matchup by 32 points in January.

