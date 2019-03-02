Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
McCray-Pace scores 17 as Morgan State beats Delaware State

DOVER, Del. (AP) — LaPri McCray-Pace had 17 points and seven rebounds and Morgan State defeated Delaware State 76-58 on Saturday.

McCray Pace made all eight of his field-goal tries and added one free throw on five attempts.

Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr. scored 14 points for the Bears (9-18, 4-10 MEAC) and Malik Miller added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Delaware State led 34-33 at halftime but Morgan State scored 43 points in the second half to pull away. A 17-4 run early in the half put the Bears ahead to stay.

Saleik Edwards scored 17 points for the Hornets (5-22, 2-12) and Kevin Larkin added 12 points and a game-high eight rebounds.

Associated Press

Associated Press

