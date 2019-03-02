Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Marrow scores 30 to carry Hampton past SC-Upstate 92-71

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jermaine Marrow had 30 points as Hampton rolled past South Carolina Upstate 92-71 on Saturday.

Akim Mitchell scored a career-high 26 points and had six rebounds for Hampton (14-15, 9-7 Big South Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Trevond Barnes added 15 points. Kalin Fisher had 12 points and six rebounds for the visitors.

Deion Holmes had 23 points for the Spartans (6-25, 1-16), whose losing streak stretched to eight games. Dalvin White added 10 points. Everette Hammond had six assists.

The Pirates improve to 2-0 against the Spartans on the season. Hampton defeated South Carolina Upstate 88-70 on Jan. 24. The Pirates and the Spartans next take the floor in the Big South Conference Tournament.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

