Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Longtime Rutgers baseball coach Fred Hill dies at 84

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Longtime Rutgers baseball coach Fred Hill has died at 84. His 941 victories are the most of any sport at the school.

Rutgers said Hill died Saturday. No cause was given.

Hill retired in 2014 and overall had 1,089 college wins. He is a member of American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the Rutgers Athletics Hall of Fame.

Rutgers athletic director Pat Hobbs says Hill “was more than a Hall of Fame coach, he was a Hall of Fame person.”

Hill sent 73 players to professional baseball, with 12 making the big leagues. He ended his career ranked 32nd in college baseball wins. His first seven seasons were at Montclair State.

Hill is survived by his wife of 62 years, Evelyn, and six children.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Colorado Springs girl to be featured on American Ninja Warrior Junior

Colorado Springs girl to be featured on American Ninja Warrior Junior

9:00 am
Davis and the Pelicans visit the Nuggets

Davis and the Pelicans visit the Nuggets

1:12 am
Ralph Turner steps down as CSU-Pueblo Head Men’s Basketball Coach

Ralph Turner steps down as CSU-Pueblo Head Men’s Basketball Coach

11:23 pm
Colorado Springs girl to be featured on American Ninja Warrior Junior
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs girl to be featured on American Ninja Warrior Junior

Davis and the Pelicans visit the Nuggets
Sports

Davis and the Pelicans visit the Nuggets

Ralph Turner steps down as CSU-Pueblo Head Men’s Basketball Coach
Sports

Ralph Turner steps down as CSU-Pueblo Head Men’s Basketball Coach

Scroll to top
Skip to content